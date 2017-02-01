Bibby Offshore extends charter for Bibby Topaz

Bibby Offshore extends charter for Bibby TopazContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 1, 2017
Bibby Offshore has announced a long-term extension to the charter of its dive support vessel (DSV) Bibby Topaz, which is owned by Volstad Maritime.
Bibby said the terms and conditions of the extended charter arrangement have been adjusted to reflect the current market environment and are now based on a more mutual sharing of risk and reward.
"The charter extension allows Bibby Offshore to maintain and grow the group’s market share in the North Sea DSV market," said the company.
The new contract sees Bibby Offshore secure exclusive and uninterrupted access to the asset until 31 December 2019, with flexible options to further extend the charter to the end of 2024.
