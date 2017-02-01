Norskan Offshore bags new contracts in Brazil

DOF's subsidiary Norskan Offshore Ltda has been awarded a 1 + 1 year contract by Petrobras for Skandi Botafogo. The contract will commence 15 February. Skandi Botafogo is a UT 722L anchor handler built in Brazil.

Norskan has further secured two contracts with Petrobras for Skandi Leblon and Skandi Flamengo for 365 days and 668 days respectively. The vessels are PSVs that were sold in 2015, however Norskan retained market risk on contract renewal for the vessels after sale.

"It is very satisfactory that Norskan continues to secure long term contracts for our Brazilian fleet. In 2016 we had low utilization for Skandi Flamengo. These new awards secures a higher backlog for these vessels in 2017 compared to 2016" said DOFF's CEO, Mons Aase.

