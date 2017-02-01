All Offshore completes first year of DPDeskTime data

Equipment & Technology

//

All Offshore has completed the first year of live DPDeskTime operation and is analysing the core data. DPDeskTime is digital platform for accurate, impartial competence management for dynamic positioning operators based on real world experience and onboard training.

Steve Sandercott of All Offshore commented: "We can now provide dynamic positioning operators and shipowners with accurate and impartial data for DP experience for the vessels they have worked on. This can then be used for competence matrices for DP experience, not just in a quantitative manner but because of the way DPDeskTime handles the data also in a qualitative manner. This improves how DPO experience is captured and logged supporting continuing professional development by highlighting accurately the true experience of operators."

Dan Endersby, Managing Director of All Offshore, said: "The first year of live operation proves that the concepts initially developed are working in the correct manner and show significant benefits for all offshore stakeholders. DPDeskTime’s accurate records are complemented by the simple to use onboard training exercises. These help ensure DPO’s are able to practice on the equipment they use on a daily basis in a cost efficient manner. The cost differential for focused periods of crew training onboard a vessel is a significant reduction in a ship owners costs by removing the expenses of travel, payroll and course fees for onshore refresher training thereby saving ship owners and DPO’s vital cash in an extremely tough market."

Mr Endersby commented further: "Our DPASOG module for digital management and communication of Activity Specific Operating Guidelines for all offshore stakeholders has been praised for its innovative approach by risk managers within the industry. We look forward to showing how this is cutting down on erroneous vessel setup and leading to more consistent and safer DP operations."

