    Island Venture delivered at last

    Vessel & ROV News // February 1, 2017

    Ulstein Group in Norway has confirmed that the construction/subsea vessel Island Venture was delivered on 17 January 2017 to Island Ventures 5 LLC, a joint venture between Edison Chouest Offshore and Island Offshore, the company's original customer.

    Island Venture is the largest offshore construction vessel built by Ulstein Verft, with a length of 160m and a beam of 30m.

    The ship was designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for Island Ventures 5 LLC.

