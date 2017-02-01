Island Venture delivered at last Vessel & ROV News
// February 1, 2017
Ulstein Group in Norway has confirmed that the construction/subsea vessel Island Venture was delivered on 17 January 2017 to Island Ventures 5 LLC, a joint venture between Edison Chouest Offshore and Island Offshore, the company's original customer.
Island Venture is the largest offshore construction vessel built by Ulstein Verft, with a length of 160m and a beam of 30m.
The ship was designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS for Island Ventures 5 LLC.
More articles from this category
More newsNews // February 1, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 1, 2017Equipment & Technology // February 1, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 1, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 1, 2017Organisations and Associations // January 31, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017News // January 31, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017