Subsea inspection service launched by Lloyd's Register

Lloyd’s Register has unveiled a subsea inspection service to support underwater inspections of subsea pipelines, assets and facilities to energy companies operating offshore. Services include project management, consultancy, personnel, quality control, data processing and data management, applicable to ROV, AUV and diver projects.

Headed by LR’s Subsea Inspection Manager Andrew Inglis, and delivered by the company’s in-house experts in subsea inspection, survey and asset integrity, services will be provided to operators and contractors in the offshore oil and gas, windfarm and submarine cable sectors.

Inglis says: “LR has significant capability and experience within the subsea sector including management of a wide range of offshore projects and operations across the energy mix. By uniting this expertise and experience with our focus upon safety, quality and cost-efficiency, we aim to be the preferred subsea inspection management supplier for our clients.”

It is a timely approach by LR. Growth is forecast in all of these areas with research by Rystad Energy – one of Norway’s market leading strategy consultancy companies – highlighting that subsea installations will increase production levels in the oil and gas sector from 15 million barrels per day to 35 million by 2030. It anticipates a rapid recovery in maintenance, modifications and operations expenditure.

In the offshore wind sector Douglas Westwood highlights that €200bn of capital expenditure will result in installed capacity of more than 70GW by 2025, generating significant future operations and maintenance activities.

“LR has significant expansion plans for the subsea sector and has invested in technology and people to ensure that we deliver high quality services and tangible cost and efficiency benefits for our customers.”

As operators begin to prepare for their annual subsea inspection programmes, the company’s expertise will help clients achieve their subsea asset integrity requirements by optimising project planning, execution and delivery, and facilitating the potential for multi-client multi-project operations.



The company has already delivered subsea inspection contracts for major operators in the North Sea and Trinidad.

“With a good portfolio of work projects on the horizon, we look forward to making sure we actively do our part to help operators achieve their objectives of achieving a safe, efficient and sustainable sector,” highlights Inglis.

Managed and co-ordinated in Aberdeen, the service will be delivered to clients in all offshore energy regions through LR’s global network of office locations.

