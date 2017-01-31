Repsol Sinopec further extends Safe Boreas charter

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised further options to extend the charter of the semi-submsersible accommodation unit Safe Boreas by a total of 17 days.

The firm operational period of the contract for Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now through 27 February 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods’ day rate consistent with market conditions.

Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the Safe Boreas further through weekly options.

