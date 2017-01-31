Deep Sea Supply wins term deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Deep Sea Supply has been awarded a new time charter contract for the AHTS vessel Sea Tiger for operations in Brazil.

The firm period of the contract is one year and will commence at the end of January 2017 in direct continuation of current contract.

