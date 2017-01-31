Offshore Shipping Online

    Deep Sea Supply wins term deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017

    Deep Sea Supply has been awarded a new time charter contract for the AHTS vessel Sea Tiger for operations in Brazil.

    The firm period of the contract is one year and will commence at the end of January 2017 in direct continuation of current contract.

