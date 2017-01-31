Deep Sea Supply wins term deal

Deep Sea Supply wins term dealContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 31, 2017
Deep Sea Supply has been awarded a new time charter contract for the AHTS vessel Sea Tiger for operations in Brazil.
The firm period of the contract is one year and will commence at the end of January 2017 in direct continuation of current contract.
More articles from this category
More newsOrganisations and Associations // January 31, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017News // January 31, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 27, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 27, 2017Company News // January 27, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017