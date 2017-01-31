IHC Hytech to supply hyperbaric treatment system

IHC Hytech to supply hyperbaric treatment systemEquipment & Technology // January 31, 2017
IHC Hytech, part of Royal IHC, has signed a contract with Meander Medisch Centrum in Amersfoort, The Netherlands for the production, delivery and installation of a hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber. The system is to be utilized in collaboration with the Da Vinci Clinic.
With an internal diameter of 2,200mm and total length of 9.6m, the chamber accommodates 16 + 2 people. It is also fitted with three rectangular doors enabling to treat patients in wheelchairs or on stretchers. Production is due to start immediately and delivery is scheduled for September 2017. After delivery, IHC Hytech will provide training for operators and attendants of the system.
