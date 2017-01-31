IHC Hytech to supply hyperbaric treatment system

Equipment & Technology

//

IHC Hytech, part of Royal IHC, has signed a contract with Meander Medisch Centrum in Amersfoort, The Netherlands for the production, delivery and installation of a hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber. The system is to be utilized in collaboration with the Da Vinci Clinic.

With an internal diameter of 2,200mm and total length of 9.6m, the chamber accommodates 16 + 2 people. It is also fitted with three rectangular doors enabling to treat patients in wheelchairs or on stretchers. Production is due to start immediately and delivery is scheduled for September 2017. After delivery, IHC Hytech will provide training for operators and attendants of the system.

More articles from this category

More news

Busy spring for IMCA with an extensive seminar and workshop programme Organisations and Associations //

IHC Hytech to supply hyperbaric treatment system Equipment & Technology //

Deep Sea Supply wins term deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Repsol Sinopec further extends Safe Boreas charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Toisa companies file for bankruptcy protection News //

Ulstein to unveil next-generation jack-up at February confernece Vessel & ROV News //

Changes to the Board of Directors at Polarcus Company News //

Gardline confirms sale of Asian Geos Company News //

McDermott said to be acquiring Ceona Amazon Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater gets another extension Company News //

Mixed fortunes at Lerwick Harbour in 2016 Company News //

Total awards Central Graben accommodation contract to Prosafe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Collaboration lights way for improved diver safety Equipment & Technology //

Able strengthens team to develop new opportunities Company News //