    Tidewater gets another extension

    Company News // January 30, 2017

    Tidewater Inc, which has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants, says that, pending the resolution of those discussions, the company ha received another extension to waivers from lenders and noteholders until 3 March 2017.

