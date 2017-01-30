Tidewater gets another extension

Tidewater gets another extensionCompany News
// January 30, 2017
Tidewater Inc, which has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants, says that, pending the resolution of those discussions, the company ha received another extension to waivers from lenders and noteholders until 3 March 2017.
More articles from this category
More newsOrganisations and Associations // January 31, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017News // January 31, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 27, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 27, 2017Company News // January 27, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017