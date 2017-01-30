McDermott said to be acquiring Ceona Amazon

McDermott said to be acquiring Ceona AmazonVessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017
Industry sources say McDermott has signed a deal to acquire the offshore construction vessel Ceona Amazon, formerly owned by subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) company Ceona, at which administrators were appointed in September 2016.
The deal is expected to be completed in February at an acquisition price of around US$80 million, which represent a 75-80 per cent discount compared to the US$350 million newbuild price. The vessel, which was delivered in 2015, went directly into layup.
The acquisition gives McDermott a top-line deepwater installation spread, which will enable it to go head-to-head with tier-1 subsea installation companies.
