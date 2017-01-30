Changes to the Board of Directors at Polarcus

Changes to the Board of Directors at PolarcusCompany News // January 30, 2017
Polarcus Limited has announced that Chris Kelsall has resigned from the board of directors of the company.
CHairman Peter Rigg said: "I would like to thank Chris for his diligence and hard work. Polarcus wishes Chris every success in his future endeavours."
Arnstein Wigestrand has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's Annual General Meeting in May, 2017.
The company's nomination committee has been informed and will make recommendations to shareholders prior to the AGM concerning the size and composition of the board for the future.
