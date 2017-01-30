Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Changes to the Board of Directors at Polarcus

    Company News // January 30, 2017

    Polarcus Limited has announced that Chris Kelsall has resigned from the board of directors of the company.

    CHairman Peter Rigg said: "I would like to thank Chris for his diligence and hard work. Polarcus wishes Chris every success in his future endeavours."

    Arnstein Wigestrand has decided not to stand for re-election at the company's Annual General Meeting in May, 2017.

    The company's nomination committee has been informed and will make recommendations to shareholders prior to the AGM concerning the size and composition of the board for the future.
     

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers