Ulstein to unveil next-generation jack-up at February confernece

Vessel & ROV News

//

Ulstein is to launch a new-generation jack-up vessel for the offshore market at the Offshore Wind Journal Conference in London on 7 February. The concept was developed with SeaOwls. Ulstein will be presenting and exhibiting at the event.

Bram Lambregts of Ulstein Design & Solutions BV in The Netherlands will introduce the jack-up concept, which is known as 'SOUL.'

More articles from this category

More news

Busy spring for IMCA with an extensive seminar and workshop programme Organisations and Associations //

IHC Hytech to supply hyperbaric treatment system Equipment & Technology //

Deep Sea Supply wins term deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Repsol Sinopec further extends Safe Boreas charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Toisa companies file for bankruptcy protection News //

Ulstein to unveil next-generation jack-up at February confernece Vessel & ROV News //

Changes to the Board of Directors at Polarcus Company News //

Gardline confirms sale of Asian Geos Company News //

McDermott said to be acquiring Ceona Amazon Vessel & ROV News //

Tidewater gets another extension Company News //

Mixed fortunes at Lerwick Harbour in 2016 Company News //

Total awards Central Graben accommodation contract to Prosafe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Collaboration lights way for improved diver safety Equipment & Technology //

Able strengthens team to develop new opportunities Company News //