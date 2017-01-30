Offshore Shipping Online

    Ulstein to unveil next-generation jack-up at February confernece

    Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017

    Ulstein is to launch a new-generation jack-up vessel for the offshore market at the Offshore Wind Journal Conference in London on 7 February. The concept was developed with SeaOwls. Ulstein will be presenting and exhibiting at the event.

    Bram Lambregts of Ulstein Design & Solutions BV in The Netherlands will introduce the jack-up concept, which is known as 'SOUL.' 

