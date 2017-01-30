Ulstein to unveil next-generation jack-up at February confernece

Ulstein to unveil next-generation jack-up at February conferneceVessel & ROV News
// January 30, 2017
Ulstein is to launch a new-generation jack-up vessel for the offshore market at the Offshore Wind Journal Conference in London on 7 February. The concept was developed with SeaOwls. Ulstein will be presenting and exhibiting at the event.
Bram Lambregts of Ulstein Design & Solutions BV in The Netherlands will introduce the jack-up concept, which is known as 'SOUL.'
More articles from this category
More newsOrganisations and Associations // January 31, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 31, 2017News // January 31, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 30, 2017Company News // January 27, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 27, 2017Company News // January 27, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017