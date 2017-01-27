Offshore Shipping Online

    VBMS awarded inter-array cabling contract

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 27, 2017

    Royal Boskalis Westminster has announced that its subsidiary VBMS has been awarded a cable contract with a value of approximately Euros 100 million by ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

    The scope of work for VBMS consists of the supply, installation and burial, as well as termination and testing of 102 66kV inter-array cables.

    Project execution will commence in the first quarter of 2019 with completion scheduled for mid-2020.
     

