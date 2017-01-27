Able strengthens team to develop new opportunities

Able Group, which specilaises in land and property development, port operations, rig upgrades and marine decommissioning and demolition, has announced the strengthening of its senior management team to expand its activities in fields including renewable energy and logistics.

The company’s founder and Executive Chairman of the Teesside-based Group, Peter Stephenson, said the move was to ensure that the activities of all its businesses operate as a single strong unit, maximising the synergies across the organisation.

The senior management team will be led by Chief Operating Officer Chris McManus, who will report directly to Mr Stephenson. Mr McManus joined Able in early last year as Group Finance Director, having held key posts with major companies including A&P and Hertel.

Joining him on the newly-restructured team will be three other directors - Richard Cram (Engineering and Design), Neil Etherington (Business Development) and Neil Jarvis (Commercial).

The group has facilities and sites on both the Tees and the Humber and Mr Stephenson stressed that the objective of the changes was to meet the needs of customers in both existing and emerging markets.

He explained: “Since we began in 1966 our ethos has embodied versatility, hard work and passion and this is reflected in our new structure, ensuring that we are well-prepared to rise to future opportunities.”

Mr McManus said: “Able is widely-recognised as one of the North’s most enterprising and innovative companies and I am delighted to be able to make a contribution to its continued development and growth.”

