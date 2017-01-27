Total awards Central Graben accommodation contract to Prosafe

Total awards Central Graben accommodation contract to ProsafeContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 27, 2017
Total E & P UK Limited has awarded Prosafe a contract for the provision of the semi-submersible accommodation vessel Safe Caldeonia on the Elgin-Franklin Facility in the UK sector of the North Sea.
The firm period of the contract is 134 days plus additional 30 days option to extend with on-site operations planned to commence on 15 May 2017.
The value of the contract is estimated at US$10 million including mobilisation, demobilisation and associated services.
