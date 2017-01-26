Ocean Installer awarded first contract in Australia

Ocean Installer awarded first contract in AustraliaContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 26, 2017
Ocean Installer has been awarded a contract for riser installation work in Australia. The firm work scope encompasses the installation of flexible risers and flowlines as well as options for additional support work. Ocean Installer is conducting the work as a subcontractor to McDermott International.
“This is Ocean Installer’s first job in a region where we aim to establish ourselves. This is also the first job we have been awarded by McDermott. Ocean Installer and McDermott complement each other’s capabilities in a very good way, and we believe this type of cooperation will be important going forward in what is still a challenging market,” said Steinar Riise, CEO of Ocean Installer.
The project will be managed in close cooperation with McDermott and Ocean Installer will have its project team based in Perth, Australia. Offshore operations will be performed by the construction support vessel Normand Vision and commence in the second quarter of 2017.
