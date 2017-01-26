Sea Tiger bags Brazilian gig

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Deep Sea Supply says it has been awarded a time charter contract for the AHTS Sea Tiger for operations in Brazil.

The firm period of the contract is one year and will commence end January 2017 in direct continuation of current contract.

