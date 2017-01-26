Offshore Shipping Online

    Sea Tiger bags Brazilian gig

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 26, 2017

    Deep Sea Supply says it has been awarded a time charter contract for the AHTS Sea Tiger for operations in Brazil.

    The firm period of the contract is one year and will commence end January 2017 in direct continuation of current contract.

