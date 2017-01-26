GulfMark Offshore awarded two long-term charters

GulfMark Offshore awarded two long-term chartersContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 26, 2017
GulfMark Offshore entered into two new long-term contracts.
The first is a two year plus options contract for Highland Prince. ASCO Marine Ltd has chartered the 2010-built Highland Prince, a high specification PSV, equipped with diesel-electric, fuel-efficient propulsion, dynamic positioning Class 2, and a double hull, clean design vessel, for its operations on the UK continental shelf.
The second award is a four year plus options charter for Highland Defender to support drilling operations on a central North Sea development with a UK operator. Highland Defender, built in 2013, is a dynamically positioned PSV with oil recovery capability, clean design and the special purpose ship classification.
More articles from this category