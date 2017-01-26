McDermott awarded pipelay contract in Middle East

McDermott awarded pipelay contract in Middle EastContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 26, 2017
McDermott International has been awarded an offshore pipelay contract in the Middle East.
The contract includes the engineering, procurement and installation of two oil pipelines offshore. Work on this contract is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter in 2018.
Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2016 backlog.
Detailed engineering and procurement is expected to be carried out by McDermott’s specialist teams in Dubai, with vessels from the McDermott global fleet scheduled to undertake the installation work.
