McDermott awarded pipelay contract in Middle East

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

McDermott International has been awarded an offshore pipelay contract in the Middle East.

The contract includes the engineering, procurement and installation of two oil pipelines offshore. Work on this contract is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter in 2018.

Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2016 backlog.

Detailed engineering and procurement is expected to be carried out by McDermott’s specialist teams in Dubai, with vessels from the McDermott global fleet scheduled to undertake the installation work.

More articles from this category

More news

McDermott awarded pipelay contract in Middle East Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GulfMark Offshore awarded two long-term charters Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Sea Tiger bags Brazilian gig Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ocean Installer awarded first contract in Australia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Acta Marine orders offshore wind vessel from Ulstein Yard News //

ROG upgrades Seajacks Scylla Yard News //

Maersk Pacer secures two-year deal in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SD Standard Drilling takes stake PSV owner Vessel & ROV News //

RangeGuard and RadaScan View systems installed on Edda Ferd Equipment & Technology //

Ampelmann awarded walk-to-work contract by SBM Equipment & Technology //

New walk-to-work contracts for Uptime Equipment & Technology //

Van Oord bags windfarm deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Seabed Geosolutions awarded OBN deal offshore West Africa Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

World's largest submarine power cable comes ashore Projects and Operations //