Maersk Pacer secures two-year deal in Brazil

Maersk Pacer secures two-year deal in BrazilContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 25, 2017
Maersk Supply Service says its anchor handler Maersk Pacer has been awarded a two-year contract with PetroRio, one of the largest independent oil and gas production companies in Brazil.
