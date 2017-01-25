Maersk Pacer secures two-year deal in Brazil

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Maersk Supply Service says its anchor handler Maersk Pacer has been awarded a two-year contract with PetroRio, one of the largest independent oil and gas production companies in Brazil.

