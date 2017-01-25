ROG upgrades Seajacks Scylla

ROG upgrades Seajacks ScyllaYard News // January 25, 2017
Seajacks Scylla recently visited the Rotterdam Offshore Group (ROG) terminal in the Waalhaven in The Netherlands.
ROG performed an upgrade on the vessel's mooring system. After the upgrade, Seajacks Scylla sailed to Esbjerg where the vessel has been mobilised for the second phase of the Veja Mate offshore windfarm project.
John Vingoe, Operations Manager at Seajacks UK Ltd, said: "The Port of Rotterdam is an ideal place to conduct works of this kind, given the proximity of quality suppliers and subcontractors, and we look forward to working there again soon."
