    Acta Marine orders offshore wind vessel from Ulstein

    Yard News // January 25, 2017

    Ulstein Verft in Norway has signed a contract for a DP2 construction support vessel (CSV) for The Netherlands-based Acta Marine.

    The vessel is primarily aimed at the offshore wind market and is a new design from Ulstein Design & Solutions, the SX195.

