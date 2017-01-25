Acta Marine orders offshore wind vessel from Ulstein

Ulstein Verft in Norway has signed a contract for a DP2 construction support vessel (CSV) for The Netherlands-based Acta Marine.

The vessel is primarily aimed at the offshore wind market and is a new design from Ulstein Design & Solutions, the SX195.

