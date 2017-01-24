Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    World's largest submarine power cable comes ashore

    Projects and Operations // January 24, 2017

    The Western Link power cable came ashore at Ardneil Bay.

    The world’s largest subsea power cable has come ashore at Ardneil Bay in North Ayrshire in Scotland.

    At 385km long it is a key part of the £1 billion Western Link project, a joint venture between ScottishPower and National Grid to take renewable power from Scotland to homes and businesses in England and Wales.

    The laying of the cable recently saw marine engineers discover a sunken German U-boat off the coast of Dumfries.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers