World's largest submarine power cable comes ashore

World's largest submarine power cable comes ashoreProjects and Operations
// January 24, 2017
The Western Link power cable came ashore at Ardneil Bay.
The world’s largest subsea power cable has come ashore at Ardneil Bay in North Ayrshire in Scotland.
At 385km long it is a key part of the £1 billion Western Link project, a joint venture between ScottishPower and National Grid to take renewable power from Scotland to homes and businesses in England and Wales.
The laying of the cable recently saw marine engineers discover a sunken German U-boat off the coast of Dumfries.
