Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Seabed Geosolutions awarded OBN deal offshore West Africa

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 24, 2017

    Seabed Geosolutions has been awarded a 4D baseline ocean bottom node project off West Africa, with a duration of six-weeks.

    The crew is currently in the mobilisation phase of the project, which will support the optimisation of the recovery rate during the development and production phases of oil and gas fields, by providing high quality data on hydrocarbon prospects, reservoir characteristics and potential geohazards.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers