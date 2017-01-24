Seabed Geosolutions awarded OBN deal offshore West Africa

Seabed Geosolutions awarded OBN deal offshore West AfricaContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 24, 2017
Seabed Geosolutions has been awarded a 4D baseline ocean bottom node project off West Africa, with a duration of six-weeks.
The crew is currently in the mobilisation phase of the project, which will support the optimisation of the recovery rate during the development and production phases of oil and gas fields, by providing high quality data on hydrocarbon prospects, reservoir characteristics and potential geohazards.
More articles from this category
More newsEquipment & Technology // January 24, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 24, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 24, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 24, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 24, 2017Projects and Operations // January 24, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 23, 2017Company News // January 23, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 23, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 23, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 20, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 20, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 20, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 19, 2017Publications // January 19, 2017