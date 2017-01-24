Seabed Geosolutions awarded OBN deal offshore West Africa

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Seabed Geosolutions has been awarded a 4D baseline ocean bottom node project off West Africa, with a duration of six-weeks.

The crew is currently in the mobilisation phase of the project, which will support the optimisation of the recovery rate during the development and production phases of oil and gas fields, by providing high quality data on hydrocarbon prospects, reservoir characteristics and potential geohazards.

