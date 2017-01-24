Van Oord bags windfarm deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

ScottishPower Renewables has contracted Van Oord to transport and install the foundation jackets on the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

Van Oord, as contractor, will use Seajack’s instalation vessel Scylla as the main installation vessel for the work, the world’s largest and most advanced working in offshore wind. The contract will support 140 current positions with Seajacks, and allows the company to create up to 75 new jobs.

Seajacks will recruit at least five new local apprentices as part of the contract, which will see the Scylla vessel engaged on the project for at least six months, starting in April 2018.

East Anglia ONE is a £2.5 billion offshore windfarm located in the southern North Sea, approximately 45km southeast of the town of Lowestoft on the east coast of the UK.

More articles from this category

More news

RangeGuard and RadaScan View systems installed on Edda Ferd Equipment & Technology //

Ampelmann awarded walk-to-work contract by SBM Equipment & Technology //

New walk-to-work contracts for Uptime Equipment & Technology //

Van Oord bags windfarm deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Seabed Geosolutions awarded OBN deal offshore West Africa Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

World's largest submarine power cable comes ashore Projects and Operations //

Havila Shipping bags contract from Reach Subsea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Java Offshore acquires Asian Geos Sdn Bhd Company News //

EMGS signs new charter agreement for Boa Thalassa Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Grupo CBO orders new winch packages Equipment & Technology //

Polarcus secures multi-year XArray contract award Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices signs agreements with TGS for two surveys Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SD Standard Drilling acquires three more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Huisman building world's largest bearings for offshore cranes Equipment & Technology //