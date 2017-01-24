Offshore Shipping Online

    Van Oord bags windfarm deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 24, 2017

    ScottishPower Renewables has contracted Van Oord to transport and install the foundation jackets on the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

    Van Oord, as contractor, will use Seajack’s instalation vessel Scylla as the main installation vessel for the work, the world’s largest and most advanced working in offshore wind. The contract will support 140 current positions with Seajacks, and allows the company to create up to 75 new jobs.

    Seajacks will recruit at least five new local apprentices as part of the contract, which will see the Scylla vessel engaged on the project for at least six months, starting in April 2018.

    East Anglia ONE is a £2.5 billion offshore windfarm located in the southern North Sea, approximately 45km southeast of the town of Lowestoft on the east coast of the UK.

