New walk-to-work contracts for Uptime

Uptime International in Norway has been awarded new contracts for walk-to-work gangways for the offshore wind industry. It recently signed contracts for two walk-to-work systems with the ability to transfer personnel and cargo in rough weather conditions.

Østensjø Rederi acquired an Uptime 23.4m active motion-compensated gangway that was installed on its multipurpose supply vessel Edda Fjord, which was already working in the walk-to-work market, in late 2016.

The second contract was from GC Rieber for another Uptime 23.4m gangway, which will be installed on its vessel Polar Queen. Polar Queen has been awarded a contract by Senvion to work on the Nordsee One offshore windfarm, supporting turbine commissioning.

Uptime has also entered the rental market with a range of gangways. Its rental stock includes 8m, 12m, 15m, 23.4m, 26m and 42.5m units.

The first rental contract for an Uptime 23.4m active motion-compensated gangway was with Norwegian shipowner Eidesvik Offshore for the vessel Acergy Viking, which has a nine-month contract for Siemens Wind Power.

Uptime has also contracted a 23.4m heave compensated gangway with Solstad Offshore, which has been awarded a 23-month plus option contract for Rem Installer, which will be working for Dong Energy Wind Power on the Gode Wind I, Gode Wind II and Borkum Riffgrund windfarms.

