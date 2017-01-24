Ampelmann awarded walk-to-work contract by SBM

Ampelmann awarded walk-to-work contract by SBMEquipment & Technology // January 24, 2017
Ampelmann has been awarded a contract by SBM in support of an FPSO maintenance campaign in the Espírito Santo Basin, Brazil.
Ampelmann will provide an E-type system with a scope that includes transport, importation, engineering and provision of offshore access services.
Sander Groenteman, Business Development Manager, Brazil, said: "After two successful FPSO campaigns in Brazil last year, it is very positive to see the demand for our services continuing to grow. We are extremely pleased that SBM has chosen Ampelmann as their partner in this particular project and we look forward to building a strong business relationship with SBM going forward.”
