Grupo CBO orders new winch packages

Huisman and Oceana Shipyard, part of CBO group, have signed a contract for the delivery of two anchor handling and towing winch packages for two Havyard 843 AHTS vessels.

The packages are additional to the 2015 CBO order for four anchor handling and towing winch packages of which the first system was delivered to CBO in November 2016.

Similar to the 2015 order, the new packages will be built at Huisman’s production facility in Navegantes, Brazil. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

