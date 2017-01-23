Havila Shipping bags contract from Reach Subsea

Havila Shipping bags contract from Reach SubseaContracts, Tenders and Rates
Reach Subsea has entered into an agreement with Havila Shipping for use of the subsea vessel Havila Subsea for three years. The agreement also includes extension options for 2 x 1 years.
Reach will mobilise its own ROV and survey equipment on board, which includes a subsea spread that will be used on its IMR, survey, light construction and renewables projects. The subsea spread is expected to be ready for operation in March 2017.
