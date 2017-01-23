Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Havila Shipping bags contract from Reach Subsea

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 23, 2017

    Reach Subsea has entered into an agreement with Havila Shipping for use of the subsea vessel Havila Subsea for three years. The agreement also includes extension options for 2 x 1 years.

    Reach will mobilise its own ROV and survey equipment on board, which includes a subsea spread that will be used on its IMR, survey, light construction and renewables projects. The subsea spread is expected to be ready for operation in March 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers