Shearwater GeoServices signs agreements with TGS for two surveys

Shearwater GeoServices signs agreements with TGS for two surveysContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 20, 2017
Shearwater GeoServices Norway AS has signed agreements with multiclient company TGS for two surveys, one firm and one optional, in Norway.
The surveys that are scheduled to commence between March and May 2017 total approximately 15,000km2 and will be performed by two of Shearwater's high end 3D vessels.
The scope of the firmly awarded survey equals to approximately 6 vessel months and requires a wide tow spread for which the Shearwater vessels are designed. The optional scope equals to four additional vessel months.
