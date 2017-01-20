Shearwater GeoServices signs agreements with TGS for two surveys

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Shearwater GeoServices Norway AS has signed agreements with multiclient company TGS for two surveys, one firm and one optional, in Norway.

The surveys that are scheduled to commence between March and May 2017 total approximately 15,000km2 and will be performed by two of Shearwater's high end 3D vessels.

The scope of the firmly awarded survey equals to approximately 6 vessel months and requires a wide tow spread for which the Shearwater vessels are designed. The optional scope equals to four additional vessel months.

More articles from this category

More news

Polarcus secures multi-year XArray contract award Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices signs agreements with TGS for two surveys Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SD Standard Drilling acquires three more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Huisman building world's largest bearings for offshore cranes Equipment & Technology //

Guide aims to ease transition from oil and gas to renewables Publications //

HR Wallingford helping to optimise design of Aberdeen Harbour News //

Siem Offshore cancels PSV contract at Remontowa Yard News //

Global Marine Systems awarded ACMA contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Fugro attains authorised economic operator status Company News //

OPITO chief executive passes away News //

Unique Group brings hyperbaric expertise to new markets Company News //

GED refocuses on subsea market - acquires 11 vessels Company News //

Formation of Shearwater GeoServices completed Company News //