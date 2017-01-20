Polarcus secures multi-year XArray contract award

Polarcus secures multi-year XArray contract awardContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 20, 2017
Polarcus has received a letter of award from TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company for acquisition of 30,000km2 of 3D multi-client data in Europe.
Approximately 20,000km2 will be acquired in 2017 utilizing two Polarcus vessels and its innovative XArray multiple source acquisition method to deliver extremely efficient, high quality broadband data. The project will commence early in the scond quarter of 2017.
The remaining 10,000km2 will be acquired in 2018 utilizing up to two Polarcus vessels with commencement expected early in the second quarter of 2018.
"Polarcus is very pleased to expand its collaboration with TGS for this major award," said Rod Starr, Polarcus CEO. "A project award of this magnitude will drive vessel utilization and provide significantly improved visibility for Polarcus."
More articles from this category