Global Marine Systems awarded ACMA contract extension

Global Marine Systems awarded ACMA contract extensionContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 19, 2017
Global Marine Systems Limited has been awarded the renewal of the Atlantic Cable Maintenance Agreement (ACMA), alongside its Atlantic partner for maintenance services, Orange Marine. The new contract began on 1 nuary 2017 and runs for five years, through to December 2021.
ACMA is a non-profit cooperative subsea maintenance agreement consisting of 60+ members. ACMA members are companies responsible for the operations and maintenance of undersea communications and power cables, as well as oil and gas operators, in the Atlantic, North Sea and South Eastern Pacific Ocean.
Global Marine has delivered maintenance services across the Atlantic since the first cable was laid in the 19th century and has been a key supporter of ACMA since its inception in 1965. Global Marine currently delivers maintenance support in three of the six zone agreements globally.
Global Marine’s dedicated maintenance vessels, Wave Sentinel and Pacific Guardian, will be servicing ACMA17 from their respective bases in Portland, UK and Curacao in Te Netherlands Antilles.
Both vessels are fitted with remotely operated vehicles, the Atlas and ST200 series respectively, which offer flexible, effective solutions for monitoring, cutting and burying cable.
