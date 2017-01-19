Siem Offshore cancels PSV contract at Remontowa

Yard News

//

Referring to an earlier announcement on in which it notified entry into shipbuilding-contracts with Remontowa Shipbuilding SA in Poland for four dual fuelled platform supply vessels (PSVs) of VS 4411 DF design, Siem Offshore says it has now cancelled PSV number four in the series due to delays in delivery.

The company is covered by refund guarantees from an international bank for all pre-delivery installments made

under the contract.

More articles from this category

More news

Huisman building world's largest bearings for offshore cranes Equipment & Technology //

Guide aims to ease transition from oil and gas to renewables Publications //

HR Wallingford helping to optimise design of Aberdeen Harbour News //

Siem Offshore cancels PSV contract at Remontowa Yard News //

Global Marine Systems awarded ACMA contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Fugro attains authorised economic operator status Company News //

OPITO chief executive passes away News //

Unique Group brings hyperbaric expertise to new markets Company News //

GED refocuses on subsea market - acquires 11 vessels Company News //

Formation of Shearwater GeoServices completed Company News //

Additions to the team at OMM Company News //

Handelsbanken deal supports Ecosse Subsea Services’ expansion Company News //

DOF bags Petrobras deal for Skandi Vitória Contracts, Tenders and Rates //