    Siem Offshore cancels PSV contract at Remontowa

    Yard News // January 19, 2017

    Referring to an earlier announcement on in which it notified entry into shipbuilding-contracts with Remontowa Shipbuilding SA in Poland for four dual fuelled platform supply vessels (PSVs) of VS 4411 DF design, Siem Offshore says it has now cancelled PSV number four in the series due to delays in delivery.

    The company is covered by refund guarantees from an international bank for all pre-delivery installments made
    under the contract.

