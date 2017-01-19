Siem Offshore cancels PSV contract at Remontowa

Siem Offshore cancels PSV contract at RemontowaYard News // January 19, 2017
Referring to an earlier announcement on in which it notified entry into shipbuilding-contracts with Remontowa Shipbuilding SA in Poland for four dual fuelled platform supply vessels (PSVs) of VS 4411 DF design, Siem Offshore says it has now cancelled PSV number four in the series due to delays in delivery.
The company is covered by refund guarantees from an international bank for all pre-delivery installments made
under the contract.
