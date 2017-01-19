Huisman building world's largest bearings for offshore cranes

Huisman building world's largest bearings for offshore cranesEquipment & Technology // January 19, 2017
Huisman says it is currently producing world’s largest bearings at its production facility in China. The two 30m diameter bearings are intended for world’s largest tub cranes: the two 10,000 tonne Huisman-designed cranes which are under construction for Heerema’s new semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir.
Unlike traditional tub cranes, which make use of either bogies or large wheels for their slew system, the Huisman designed cranes make use of large bearings of own design which are manufactured in-house. The benefit of a bearing is that it allows for a substantial weight saving of the crane.
The two bearings for the 10,000 tonnes cranes for Sleipnir are segmented. The design of the bearings allows for inspection of the rollers without disassembly of the bearing.
The assembly of the first bearing has been completed at Huisman China, the assembly of the second bearing is scheduled to start in March of this year.
