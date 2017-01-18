Unique Group brings hyperbaric expertise to new markets

Unique Group is investing almost Euros 2 million in an innovative healthcare division to bring its 25 years’ of expertise in hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) chambers to new markets. The new division – Unique Medical Technology – will launch in February 2017 at the Arab Health Show in Dubai, where the business will be demonstrating its expertise in quality focused production and client services for the healthcare sector.



The move follows the acquisition in 2015 by Unique Group of Oceanwide SaS, the Netherlands-based market leader in the design, construction and maintenance of self-propelled hyperbaric lifeboats.



Headquartered in Rotterdam, Unique Medical Technology will serve the healthcare market across Europe, Middle East and Asia and draw on the experience, knowledge and expertise of the wider Unique Group.



Harry Gandhi, chief executive of Unique Group, comments: “This significant investment in our new division draws on nearly three decades of engineering expertise in the maritime industry to bring market-leading hyperbaric chambers and client services to the healthcare sector. There has long been a gap for a genuine hyperbaric specialist company in the medical sector and Unique Medical Technology will fill that space. We are already processing enquiries for our products and we will be working initially with hospitals and clinics from our base in the Netherlands. Over the coming years we will use our engineering expertise for further product development within this important sector. ”



The new business will initially focus on the production of hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) chambers with integrated critical care monitoring equipment and will also provide specialist training in the use of the technology.



With a focus on efficiency and quality, the chambers will be produced within three to six months, depending on specification. Flexible finance offerings will also be available.

Traditionally used in the diving industry, HBOT chambers are now used in the medical sector for treating various conditions, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, Diabetic wound care and non-healing cuts.





