Fugro attains authorised economic operator status

Fugro attains authorised economic operator statusCompany News // January 18, 2017
Through its operating company Fugro Subsea Services, Fugro has recently been awarded Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status. The demanding and extensive accreditation process began in the second half of 2015 and culminated in the award on 11 December 2016.
UK Government department HMRC examined logistics, warehousing, purchasing, supply chain management, accounts and IT activities to ensure that they complied with all customs and tax requirements. Detailed checks and assessments were also carried out on key personnel.
“Attaining this internationally recognised quality mark denotes that our position in the international supply chain is secure and that our many processes, procedures and checks are effective and compliant,” said Keith Pritchard, Operations Manager at Fugro Subsea Services.
“Having AEO status is not compulsory but as a business that has achieved it, we will have advantages over businesses that have not. Fugro Subsea Services will immediately see benefits in the international supply chain.”
