DOF bags Petrobras deal for Skandi Vitória

DOF bags Petrobras deal for Skandi VitóriaContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 17, 2017
Petrobras has awarded the Brazilian built pipelay support vessel Skandi Vitória a contract of 532 days. The contract will commence in January. The vessel is owned by DOF through a joint venture with Technip.
Skandi Vitória is the first pipelay vessel built in Brazil, and is equipped with vertical and horizontal pipelay systems, a 250 tonne crane and two ROVs.
