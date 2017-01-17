Offshore Shipping Online

    DOF bags Petrobras deal for Skandi Vitória

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 17, 2017

    Petrobras has awarded the Brazilian built pipelay support vessel Skandi Vitória a contract of 532 days. The contract will commence in January. The vessel is owned by DOF through a joint venture with Technip.

    Skandi Vitória is the first pipelay vessel built in Brazil, and is equipped with vertical and horizontal pipelay systems, a 250 tonne crane and two ROVs. 

