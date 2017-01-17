Additions to the team at OMM

Additions to the team at OMMCompany News // January 17, 2017
Offshore Marine Management (OMM) has appointed Perry Symons as Chief Operating Officer. Overseeing OMM international offshore projects, he will also co-ordinate service development at a strategic level. Mr Symons brings over 20 years' experience and knowledge of the marine and subsea industry to OMM with a background as Master Mariner, experienced company director and managing director of a leading UK diving company.
Phae Pritchard has been appointed as operations and maintenance manager, coming to us from Centrica renewables, and will be responsible for current and future OMM projects. With a wealth of operational, commercial, and project experience, Ms Pritchard has led on operated and non-operated joint ventures. She brings her expertise to both project management of technical engineering works, including subsea, wind turbine generators and commissioning, and people management, from diverse project teams to senior stakeholder management.
