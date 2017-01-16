Farstad gets more time

Farstad gets more timeCompany News // January 16, 2017
Referring to earlier announcements about ongoing restructuring efforts, Farstad Shipping says the majority of its subsidiaries have agreed to a standstill and deferral agreement pursuant to which all amortisations and interest payable to the secured lenders will be deferred until 28 February 2017.
Ocean Yield ASA has agreed to a standstill in respect of bareboat hire payments for AHTS Far Senator and AHTS Far Statesman for the months of January and February 2017.
Bondholders in the company's two bond issues (ISIN NO 001 0679871 and NO 001 0635964) have agreed not to take steps to accelerate or enforce the loans outstanding under the bond issues during the same period.
