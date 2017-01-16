Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Farstad gets more time

    Company News // January 16, 2017

    Referring to earlier announcements about ongoing restructuring efforts, Farstad Shipping says the majority of its subsidiaries have agreed to a standstill and deferral agreement pursuant to which all amortisations and interest payable to the secured lenders will be deferred until 28 February 2017.

    Ocean Yield ASA has agreed to a standstill in respect of bareboat hire payments for AHTS Far Senator and AHTS Far Statesman for the months of January and February 2017.

    Bondholders in the company's two bond issues (ISIN NO 001 0679871 and NO 001 0635964) have agreed not to take steps to accelerate or enforce the loans outstanding under the bond issues during the same period.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers