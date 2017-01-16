Eidesvik bags wind power deal for Acergy Viking

Eidesvik bags wind power deal for Acergy VikingContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 16, 2017
Eidesvik's vessel Acergy Viking has secured a contract for six months plus options from Siemens Wind Power. The vessel will operate in the German sector of the North Sea as a service operation vessel (SOV). The contract will commence in June 2017.
Viking Princess has been awarded a contract extension with Chevron North Sea Ltd. The extension is direct continuation on existing contract for one-year firm plus options. Both vessels are then committed throughout 2017.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // January 17, 2017Company News // January 17, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 17, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 17, 2017Company News // January 17, 2017Company News // January 16, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 16, 2017Vessel & ROV News // January 16, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 16, 2017Company News // January 16, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 13, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 13, 2017Organisations and Associations // January 13, 2017News // January 13, 2017Equipment & Technology // January 13, 2017