    Eidesvik bags wind power deal for Acergy Viking

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 16, 2017

    Eidesvik's vessel Acergy Viking has secured a contract for six months plus options from Siemens Wind Power. The vessel will operate in the German sector of the North Sea as a service operation vessel (SOV). The contract will commence in June 2017.

    Viking Princess has been awarded a contract extension with Chevron North Sea Ltd. The extension is direct continuation on existing contract for one-year firm plus options. Both vessels are then committed throughout 2017.
     
     

