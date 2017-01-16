McDermott exercises option to acquire North Ocean 105

Vessel & ROV News

//

Oceanteam ASA has confirmed that joint-venture partner McDermott will exercise its option to acquire Oceanteam's 25 per cent ownership in the vessel-owning company North Ocean 105 AS by the end of April 2017. Under McDermott's main credit facility agreement, it has announced that it is required to do so.



As part of the understanding with its bondholders and that was announced on 11 January 2017, Oceanteam will use the proceeds for repayments of vendors and repurchase of outstanding bonds. It will realise significant capital gain on the sale of its ownership interest in this vessel.



More articles from this category

More news

Additions to the team at OMM Company News //

Handelsbanken deal supports Ecosse Subsea Services’ expansion Company News //

DOF bags Petrobras deal for Skandi Vitória Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 pipelay contract terminated by Petrobras Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 to acquire Seaway Heavy Lifting Company News //

North Energy takes 30 per cent of Reach Subsea Company News //

Safe Boreas contract extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott exercises option to acquire North Ocean 105 Vessel & ROV News //

Eidesvik bags wind power deal for Acergy Viking Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Farstad gets more time Company News //

Fugro awarded INPEX IMR deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad secures Ichthys light construction deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

OCIMF increases industry access to OVID Organisations and Associations //

North Energy becomes major shareholder in Reach Subsea News //