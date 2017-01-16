Safe Boreas contract extended

Safe Boreas contract extendedContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 16, 2017
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter of Prosafe's Safe Boreas by a total of 14 days.
The firm operational period of the Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now through 10 February 2017 with Prosafe continuing with the reduced option periods’ day rate consistent with market conditions.
Repsol Sinopec has the option to extend Safe Boreas further through weekly options.
