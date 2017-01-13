Ampelmann starts building winterized gangway for Sakhalin Energy

Equipment & Technology

//

December 2016 saw Ampelmann in The Netherlands start the assembly phase of what it calls the 'Icemann' project, the construction of a new type of Ampelmann offshore access system known as the N-type, a motion compensated gangway system capable of dealing with extreme cold conditions (-28 degrees Celsius), vibration and vessel motions, while maintaining a safe, efficient and reliable transfer of personnel.

The N-type will be installed on one of Sakhalin Energy Investment Company’s new icebreaking standby vessels due for delivery in 2017.

Production of the components for the N-type started in the summer of 2016. The various components were delivered to the Condor Fabrication Hall in Rotterdam in November and December to be assembled, installed and tested.

