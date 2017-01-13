Ampelmann starts building winterized gangway for Sakhalin Energy

Ampelmann starts building winterized gangway for Sakhalin EnergyEquipment & Technology // January 13, 2017
December 2016 saw Ampelmann in The Netherlands start the assembly phase of what it calls the 'Icemann' project, the construction of a new type of Ampelmann offshore access system known as the N-type, a motion compensated gangway system capable of dealing with extreme cold conditions (-28 degrees Celsius), vibration and vessel motions, while maintaining a safe, efficient and reliable transfer of personnel.
The N-type will be installed on one of Sakhalin Energy Investment Company’s new icebreaking standby vessels due for delivery in 2017.
Production of the components for the N-type started in the summer of 2016. The various components were delivered to the Condor Fabrication Hall in Rotterdam in November and December to be assembled, installed and tested.
More articles from this category