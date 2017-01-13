OCIMF increases industry access to OVID

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) is expanding access to its Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID) to the wider offshore industry. OVID allows users to access reports from OVID accredited inspectors on the safety performance of a vessel.

Previously, only companies who were members of OCIMF could use OVID. Now a whole host of other offshore companies – including offshore project management companies, wind farm operators and offshore terminal operators – will be able to benefit from the service, helping to move the industry toward a single standard for the inspection of offshore support vessels. OVID will start accepting new applications from 16 January 2017.

“We have been looking forward to this change”, said Hielke Brugts, Operations Support Manager at Bluewater, which owns and operates a fleet of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) terminals. “Having access to OVID inspection reports will help Bluewater enhance the efficiency and safety of the offshore vessels supporting our operations. We will now have access to the same inspection regime the client oil companies who lease our FPSOs use, rather than having to execute our own inspections to a different, non-OVID, format. This will help us avoid unnecessary duplication of inspections and ensure that we have consistent inspections across the entire offshore oil and gas industry.”

Tim Coombs, General Manager Offshore & Marine Terminals at Chevron, an OCIMF member company who already have access to OVID inspections, also welcomed the news. “Acquiring high quality inspection data from trained and certified inspectors that is then validated by OCIMF Member companies can only enhance the safety performance of vessels in the offshore sector and improve the overall image of the industry.”

Once registered, users will be able to view existing Offshore Vessel Inspection Questionnaire (OVIQ) reports and request inspections when an OVIQ is unavailable. A new platform has been created to help facilitate the process of requesting inspections and this will also be launched on 16 January 2017.

“OCIMF always listens to feedback from the industry on its programmes and publications, so when we were asked to expand access to OVID to non-members we were happy to make the change”, adds Andrew Cassels, OCIMF Director. “The 2017 updates will improve the safety of offshore operations and give confidence to companies in the integrity of the data they receive.”

Full details about the changes can be found on the OVID website at ocimf-ovid.org.

