Solstad secures Ichthys light construction deal

Solstad Offshore has been awarded a subcontract by McDermott for the provision of light construction vessel services associated with Ichthys gas field development project offshore Western Australia. The contract will see Solstad provide its construction support vessel Normand Reach.

Normand Reach will assist McDermott's main construction vessel in FPSO hook-up, subsea activities, pre-commissioning and survey scopes in 2017.

Solstad said the deal "is an exciting opportunity for Solstad Offshore to introduce its high specification subsea construction vessels into the Australian and Asia Pacific markets."

