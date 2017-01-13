Offshore Shipping Online

    Fugro awarded INPEX IMR deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 13, 2017

    Fugro has been awarded a contract by INPEX Operations Australia Pty Ltd (INPEX) for subsea services to be executed across the Ichthys facilities in the Timor Sea, 220km from the coast of Western Australia.

    The five year contract encompasses field operations support, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services and will run for five years, with options to extend. Fugro will provide all services through its office in Perth. The work will be performed under Fugro's QHSE system, which is in accordance with industry leading QHSE and operational standards.

