First rigs to arrive for decommissioning in Great Yarmouth

News

//

The Veolia-Peterson partnership has been awarded two platform decommissioning contracts for recycling at their facility in Great Yarmouth. With an aim of reaching 96 per cent recycling rates the work to recycle materials and assets is expected to begin in spring 2017 when the platforms arrive onshore.

The contracts include the onshore receipt and disposal of offshore materials and several assets for a major gas producer. The work will cover disposal options for a number of production complex platforms, and surrounding satellite platforms, located around 40 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth. Recycling is expected to start this year and will take around four years to complete.

Simon Davies, Decommissioning General Manager of Veolia said: “The industry has been looking for collaboration and these new contracts show collaboration in action right down the supply chain. Our partnership has worked well at a number of sites and projects over the last ten years, and we are very pleased to secure the first important contracts into Great Yarmouth.”

Ron van der Laan, Regional Director, Peterson added: “We have been working hard on this development since 2013. These contract awards are a significant milestone and step towards establishing Great Yarmouth as a centre of excellence for decommissioning in the Southern North Sea”.

Formalised in 2015 Veolia-Peterson is a joint venture that has been providing onshore decommissioning services for over 10 years. Set up to cover the full decommissioning of platforms the services include decontamination, deconstruction, waste management and environmental services together with associated integrated logistics, marine and quayside services. To date the joint venture has recovered over 80,000 tonnes of offshore materials and achieved ‘excellent’ environmental assessment ratings in the process.

Developed as part of the partnership between Peterson and Veolia, and supported by Peel Ports Great Yarmouth, Local Enterprise Partnership, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk County Council the new decommissioning site at Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour has been selected to receive the structures. The new works will help create approximately 10 new jobs for Veolia Peterson, with further development and employment as the projects develop. The partnership’s aim is to establish Great Yarmouth as the SNS centre for decommissioning, and to further expand the facilities to meet the growing need for this type of decommissioning.

More articles from this category

More news

Fugro awarded INPEX IMR deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad secures Ichthys light construction deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

OCIMF increases industry access to OVID Organisations and Associations //

North Energy becomes major shareholder in Reach Subsea News //

Ampelmann starts building winterized gangway for Sakhalin Energy Equipment & Technology //

Sonardyne navigation system for McDermott vessel Equipment & Technology //

First rigs to arrive for decommissioning in Great Yarmouth News //

Oceanteam reaches agreement with bondholders Company News //

EMAS Offshore reports net loss for first quarter FY2017 Company News //

Synapsis INS selected for new windfarm vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Global Maritime revamps ELP Company News //

Doubts about OPEC cuts see oil prices tumble News //

Pacific Radiance picks up more work in Middle East Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

C-Mar to use Guidance Marine position reference sensors Company News //