Synapsis INS selected for new windfarm vessel

Synapsis INS selected for new windfarm vesselVessel & ROV News // January 11, 2017
Raytheon Anschütz and iots Norwegian distributor Syberg have been awarded a contract to supply the Synapsis Integrated Navigation System (INS) to a service operation vessel (SOV) for the offshore wind industry.
The INS is for a Havyard 831 SOV for Danish shipowner Esvagt. Raytheon Anschütz will supply an INS with a total of six Synapsis NX multifunction workstations for chart radar, ECDIS and conning, as well as X- and S-band NautoScan NX network-based radar transceivers, a fully redundant Standard 22 gyro compass system, and the adaptive, high precision NP 5500 trackpilot.
