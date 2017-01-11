Synapsis INS selected for new windfarm vessel

Raytheon Anschütz and iots Norwegian distributor Syberg have been awarded a contract to supply the Synapsis Integrated Navigation System (INS) to a service operation vessel (SOV) for the offshore wind industry.

The INS is for a Havyard 831 SOV for Danish shipowner Esvagt. Raytheon Anschütz will supply an INS with a total of six Synapsis NX multifunction workstations for chart radar, ECDIS and conning, as well as X- and S-band NautoScan NX network-based radar transceivers, a fully redundant Standard 22 gyro compass system, and the adaptive, high precision NP 5500 trackpilot.

