Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Synapsis INS selected for new windfarm vessel

    Vessel & ROV News // January 11, 2017

    Raytheon Anschütz and iots Norwegian distributor Syberg have been awarded a contract to supply the Synapsis Integrated Navigation System (INS) to a service operation vessel (SOV) for the offshore wind industry.

    The INS is for a Havyard 831 SOV for Danish shipowner Esvagt. Raytheon Anschütz will supply an INS with a total of six Synapsis NX multifunction workstations for chart radar, ECDIS and conning, as well as X- and S-band NautoScan NX network-based radar transceivers, a fully redundant Standard 22 gyro compass system, and the adaptive, high precision NP 5500 trackpilot.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers