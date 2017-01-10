Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    New CFO at Forland Group

    Company News // January 10, 2017

    Gunnar Jansen has been appointed as CFO at companies in the Forland Group, with effect from 1 March 2017.

    Mr Jansen comes to the post from a position as CCO/Deputy CEO at Vestland Offshore in Austevoll and has extensive experience from a range of positions in the offshore industry.
     
    Andreas Høvik has resigned from the CFO position, effective end January 2017, in order to start a new job on 1 February 2017.

