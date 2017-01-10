New CFO at Forland Group

Company News

//

Gunnar Jansen has been appointed as CFO at companies in the Forland Group, with effect from 1 March 2017.

Mr Jansen comes to the post from a position as CCO/Deputy CEO at Vestland Offshore in Austevoll and has extensive experience from a range of positions in the offshore industry.



Andreas Høvik has resigned from the CFO position, effective end January 2017, in order to start a new job on 1 February 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Synapsis INS selected for new windfarm vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Global Maritime revamps ELP Company News //

Doubts about OPEC cuts see oil prices tumble News //

Pacific Radiance picks up more work in Middle East Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

C-Mar to use Guidance Marine position reference sensors Company News //

Seatronics partners with Force Technology for FiGS Company News //

Sea Trucks Group misses year end interest payment Company News //

New CFO at Forland Group Company News //

Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project offshore West Africa Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New guidelines for the use of drones offshore Publications //

Statoil to increase exploration drilling in 2017 News //

ESS benefits from diversification Company News //

EU supports new innovative project on bathymetric data products Equipment & Technology //