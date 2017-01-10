Seatronics partners with Force Technology for FiGS

Seatronics partners with Force Technology for FiGSCompany News // January 10, 2017
Seatronics has formed a partnership agreement with Force Technology, an international technological consultancy company.
The agreement will provide Seatronics’ global customer base with access to Force Technology’s Field Gradient Sensor (FiGS) system.
FiGS is a non-contact CP inspection tool, and the only tool on the market of its kind. The FiGS system offers a step change in CP integrity as it detects coating damages on exposed and buried pipelines and structures, accurately measures anode performance and helps optimise CP retrofitting. The beneficial features of the FiGS offers substantial cost savings for the client as well as reducing inspection time.
Phil Middleton, Group Managing Director, Seatronics, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Force Technology and the FiGS system is a product which we are genuinely excited about. Seatronics has always been synonymous with the latest innovative technology and we are actively developing our portfolio of equipment, which can assist our clients in assessing the long term integrity of their assets. We feel the FiGS system is unmatched in this respect and look forward to working with Leiv and his team."
The FiGS system will be available for rental throughout Seatronics’ global bases in Aberdeen, Houston, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.
More articles from this category